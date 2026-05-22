News

WATCH: Wab Kinew accused of making dog noises at Conservative leader in Manitoba legislature

Premier Wab Kinew
Premier Wab KinewWS files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Manitoba
Cdnpoli
Wab Kinew
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives
Progressive Conservatives
Cdnpol
Obby Khan
Manitoba Legislature
Manitoba Politics
Mbpoli
mbpol
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news