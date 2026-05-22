WATCH: Wab Kinew accused of making dog noises at Conservative leader in Manitoba legislature

CALGARY — Bizarre behaviour unfolded earlier this week in the Manitoba legislature when Premier Wab Kinew appeared to make dog-like growling noises at Progressive Conservative leader Obby Khan after Khan questioned him about the provincial government’s budget and spending estimates.During a session on Tuesday, Khan criticized the NDP government over school construction, arguing that many of the projects Kinew’s party is working on were initiated under the previous PC government.“Ten out of those eleven schools this NDP government is currently completing were started by the previous PC government,” Khan said.“The PCs completed twenty-three schools in seven years.”Khan also accused the government of delaying projects and avoiding questions related to labour policy and unionization..“It’s telling that the premier will not answer the question,” Khan said.“He still has yet to say that non-union shops are good, that Manitobans’ choice to work where they want is a good thing, that democracy is a good thing.”As Khan continued speaking, Kinew could be heard laughing from his seat.“I asked the premier numerous times to please be respectful while I ask a question for Manitobans,” Khan said.Kinew proceeded to start making what appeared to be dog-like growling noises in the background.“This is unbecoming of the premier,” Khan said.“It is unfortunate. I'm asking him to be respectful.”“Uh huh,” Kinew replied.“I'm asking questions,” Khan said.“Ask the question, I’ll answer it,” Kinew shot back, before saying something unintelligible..A short while later, when Kinew was heard cackling while Khan tried to speak, the PC leader asked if “the premier would stop laughing?”“No,” Kinew said sharply as he continued laughing.“I’m asking about the budget bill and the answer is no,” Khan responded.This isn’t the first heated encounter between the two leaders.They have developed a noticeably hostile relationship in recent years, having drawn attention over accusations of personal insults and aggressive behaviour.One famous example occurred in 2023 when Khan accused Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a “Turban Day” event inside the Legislature following a hostile exchange between the two.The Manitoba PC Caucus reacted to Kinew’s behaviour on social media platform X, saying, “Kinew is not a serious premier.”“This is just an example of his everyday behaviour,” the Caucus’ official account said.“The Opposition’s job is to hold government accountable on how they choose to spend your tax dollars. So when the premier acts this way, Manitobans should remember: He’s laughing at you.”“Who barks like a dog when talking about budgets?” one X user asked.“This is what Mark Carney praises as a premier.”“People claim Kinew is prime minister material,” another X user posted.“Only in Canada.”