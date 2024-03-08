News

WATCH: Wheel falls from Japan-bound United flight during takeoff from San Fran

Wheel falls from Japan-bound United flight during takeoff from San Fran
Wheel falls from Japan-bound United flight during takeoff from San Fran YouTube screengrab/BNO News
Loading content, please wait...
San Francisco
Federal Aviation Administration
United Airlines Boeing
Osaka, Japan
plane’s wheel falls off
United spokesperson
George H. Bush Intercontinental Houston Airport
Boeing Max 9

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news