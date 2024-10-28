WATCH: 'WHITE BLOOD OF THE LAND’ — Calgary Uber passenger’s racist remarks

A “born and raised” Calgarian by the name of Jordan was recorded peppering his unsuspecting Uber driver with racist comments. In a video posted to social media by Yegwave, recorded September 21, Jordan is welcomed into the Uber vehicle of a man from Punjab, India, who has been in Canada seven years. “Where are you from? Don’t lie to me, I can sense it immediately,” said Jordan. “Your (permanent residency) is coming up, what are you going to do, marry a white chick and get her pregnant, or what?”“Why are you being so judgmental,” replied the driver, laughing uncomfortably. “I am born and raised Calgarian. I’m white blood of the land. You’re in my land, I am the blood of the land. Understand? You’re Punjabi Indian. You’re not even close to being from here.” “I am a pureblood of Calgary Alberta. That’s all I’m trying to tell you brother.” “You can get out here, on your land. Thank you so much,” said the driver, pulling over.