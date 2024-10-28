News

WATCH: 'WHITE BLOOD OF THE LAND’ — Calgary Uber passenger’s racist remarks

WATCH: 'WHITE BLOOD OF THE LAND’ — Calgary Uber passenger’s racist remarks
WATCH: 'WHITE BLOOD OF THE LAND’ — Calgary Uber passenger’s racist remarksWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Calgarians
Permanent Residents
racist comments
Uber driver
Punjab, India

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news