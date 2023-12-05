WATCH: White female cop placed on leave after tasering handcuffed black man and laughing about it

A white female Alabama police officer has been suspended after she was caught on video laughing while tasering a handcuffed black man as he cried in pain.The man was reportedly arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges, though his identity or the drug charges have not been released publicly. The disturbing video, circulating on social media, shows the so far unidentified officer, who is a member of the Reform Police Department in Pickens County, swearing at and pushed around the man she had pulled over. The video opens with him laying on the ground in handcuffs and the cop yelling, “Stand up!” as she hauls him to his feet and physically moves him to the hood of the police car.“Right there on the hood of the car,” she barks. “Stay still!”“Oh yeah!” she shouts, laughing, holding the stun gun to his back as he hollers in pain. “Shut the f*** up!” she hollers as he writhes about in agony. As the man breaks down and cries, wailing, “Oh my God!” the cop says, “You want it again?”“No, ma’am,” he weeps and she repeats, “Then shut the f*** up.". District Attorney Andy Hamlin, who told TMZ the man was arrested on the fentanyl trafficking charges, and Pickens County Mayor Melody Davis released a joint statement on the cop’s behaviour after the video went viral, per TMZ. “The Reform Police Department is aware of a video circulating involving a citizen's arrest on December 2,” the statement read. “The department is in the process of turning over all materials related to this arrest to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and has requested a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest. In accordance with City Policy, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.”