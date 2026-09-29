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WATCH: Why is the Prairie grain harvest so far behind?

To go into more depth about delayed grain harvests, the Western Standard talked with Mathieu Leduc, lecturer and Associate Director of the Farm Technology Program at McGill University, in an interview that readers can check out below.
Grain harvest, Mathieu Leduc
Grain harvest, Mathieu LeducCanva, WS
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Mcgill University
Canadian Prairies
grain harvest
prairie grain harvest
Mathieu Leduc
Canadian Prairies harvests
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