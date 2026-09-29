WATCH: Why is the Prairie grain harvest so far behind?

CALGARY — The Canadian Prairies are currently far behind their usual yield of grain harvests — all due to the wet and dreary weather experienced in the summer.According to Global News, this goes beyond even the grain harvest — as of early September, 21% of all crops were harvested in Alberta, compared to the province's five-year average of 43.5%.Similarly, Saskatchewan reported only 32% of its crops were harvested in mid-September, compared to a 71% average.To go into more depth about delayed grain harvests and the ideal conditions for a bountiful and timely harvest, the Western Standard talked with Mathieu Leduc, lecturer and Associate Director of the Farm Technology Program at McGill University, in an interview that readers can check out below.