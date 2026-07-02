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WATCH: Wild footage captures Tacoma apartment complex explosion moments after firefighters open door

A dramatic explosion inside an apartment complex electrical room in Tacoma, Washington, sent debris flying and forced the evacuation of multiple buildings Sunday evening, according to local fire officials.
A dramatic explosion inside an apartment complex electrical room in Tacoma, Washington, sent debris flying and forced the evacuation of multiple buildings Sunday evening, according to local fire officials.X screenshot
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