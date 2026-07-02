WATCH: Wild footage captures Tacoma apartment complex explosion moments after firefighters open door

CALGARY — A dramatic explosion inside an apartment complex electrical room in Tacoma, Washington, sent debris flying and forced the evacuation of multiple buildings Sunday evening, according to local fire officials.Video posted by TMZ captured firefighters investigating reports of smoke at the complex before a powerful blast erupted from an electrical room, narrowly missing emergency crews gathered outside the building..The footage shows firefighters forcing open a door to access the room as thick smoke pours out. Moments later, an explosion tears through the doorway, shattering windows and sending debris and window coverings into the air. Firefighters immediately retreated from the area as the blast rocked the building.Despite the intensity of the explosion, the Tacoma Fire Department said no firefighters or residents were injured.According to the department, crews were dispatched at approximately 5:37 p.m. to an apartment complex located at 6400 S. 12th St. after reports of smoke and an explosion originating from an electrical conduit. Fire alarms were activated after a resident pulled an alarm, prompting firefighters to evacuate nearby buildings as a precaution.The department later reported that eight buildings were evacuated indefinitely while crews assessed the situation.Officials said a malfunctioning electrical transformer appeared to have pushed smoke into several buildings. Fire investigators and utility crews began examining the scene to determine what caused the incident.Residents displaced by the evacuation were temporarily sheltered at Hunt Middle School.In a subsequent update, the fire department said the explosion occurred inside the electrical room after power had been shut off to the building.Utility crews later cleared residents to return to all but one of the affected buildings while work continued to restore electrical service. The American Red Cross assisted residents who remained displaced.The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.