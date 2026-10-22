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WATCH: Woman arrested after alleged assault on driving instructor in Langley caught on video

"Go back to your country," the woman says.
WATCH: Woman arrested after alleged assault on driving instructor in Langley caught on video
WATCH: Woman arrested after alleged assault on driving instructor in Langley caught on videoTWITTER
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