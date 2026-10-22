WATCH: Woman arrested after alleged assault on driving instructor in Langley caught on video

A woman has been arrested after a driving instructor was allegedly assaulted during a parking lot dispute in Langley, B.C., in an incident captured on video and widely circulated online.Langley RCMP said officers responded to a report of an assault in the 4800 block of 207 Street at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday.Police said the confrontation involved a driving instructor who was allegedly assaulted following a dispute in a parking lot.WARNING: THE VIDEO CONTAINS FOUL LANGUAGE.The video begins by showing the woman shoving and hitting the instructor."Go back to your country," the woman says."Born here, bitch," was the reply.Officers attended the scene and arrested a woman in connection with the incident.Video footage of the alleged assault has since circulated on social media, drawing the attention of Langley RCMP.“The interaction is disturbing and in no way a reflection of the community as a whole,” said Cpl. Mansoor Sahak of the Langley RCMP.“Langley RCMP are taking the report seriously and investigating the incident.”Police have not released the identity of the woman arrested or provided details about what led to the confrontation.No information was provided about possible injuries to the driving instructor or whether criminal charges have been laid.The investigation remains ongoing.RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken with investigators to contact Langley RCMP and reference file number 26-33543.