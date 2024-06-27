WATCH: Woman says she and baby kicked off United Airlines plane for using wrong pronouns to male flight attendant

A Texas woman claims to have been denied boarding a United Airlines flight in San Francisco for calling a male flight attendant who apparently identifies as a woman, “sir.” “I’m not very versed with pronouns,” she later lamented on social media. Jenna Longoria was travelling home Wednesday with her 16-month-old son and her mother. While boarding a flight scheduled around 9 a.m., she thanked the flight attendant that gave her their boarding passes. “Thank you sir,” she said. The flight attendant “got upset” and blocked the family’s entry onto the plane. “When (the flight attendant), who identifies as a woman, gave me our boarding passes, I said, ‘Thank you, sir.’ That is it. That is it,” said Longoria, per the New York Post. .Speaking with the publication, which reported the young mother was still “confused” over the incident, Longoria referred to the transgender flight attendant per their preferred pronouns. “She (the flight attendant) got upset,” said Longoria. “I walked to the plane to go down the aisle. Then she held my mother back and wouldn’t let her come with me [past the gate],” she said.Longoria asked another male flight attendant to intervene, referring to the first flight attendant as, “he.” She explained he had blocked her mother, who was attending to her son, from boarding the flight. “He said, ‘He?’ and I said, ‘Yeah.’ He then said, ‘She’s wearing a dress,’” Longoria told the Post. “My son is in my hand crying, I’m trying to get on the plane,” she recounted. “As a mother, my prerogative is to get my son safely on the plane and not what the pronouns that someone goes by.”All three were barred from boarding. Longoria in a video posted to social media after boarding fiasco said their luggage was still on board, including her and her mother’s medications. .United Airlines told the Daily Wire the family was barred from boarding due to excess carry-on baggage. “A party of three traveling out of San Francisco today was not allowed to board following a discussion about having too many carry-on items. The matter was resolved and the customers took a later United flight to finish their trip,” wrote the airline. Longoria said the airline’s claim is “an absolute lie,” per the Post. Video footage shows a United official who goes by Gabriella telling them witness statements were needed to “fact find” the truth. Whatever the pilot decided is “the end of the story,” said Gabriella. Upon being pushed by Longoria for answers, Gabriella said she was being denied “for what came out of your mouth.”“I need you to know that because of this verbal altercation that you had with my staff, you got yourself put off this craft,” Gabriella said. “And it was confirmed by the captain. They heard it all.”“I was in such shock. It was so traumatic,” Longoria told the Post. The situation was handled very quietly, she explained. “There was no yelling, there was no pushing or shoving — that’s why I’m so very surprised,” she said. “It all happened very quietly and don’t think anyone else [passengers] knew what was going on.”Longoria and her family then bought tickets back to Texas on an American Airlines flight.