WATCH: Woman uses sprinkler to fight flames at St. Albert apartment complex

CALGARY — In St. Albert, Alberta, an apartment complex with a daycare facility caught fire, and emergency crews are claiming they still do not know what caused the blaze.Reported by Postmedia, the fire occurred on Sunday around 10 am at Ryan Crescent, east of Ray Gibbon Drive, and was documented by clips on social media.In one clip, a woman is seen attempting to calm the fire using her sprinkler over her apartment's balcony, the fire burning just below, the air filled with black smoke.According to Jeff Austin, Deputy Chief of Operations for the St. Albert Fire Department, the fire originated in the rubber playground outside the building, though "the ignition source and cause have not yet been determined.".The burning rubber is what produced the thick black smoke, which caused responders to be concerned about the air quality within the building.People in the building were evacuated "efficiently" and without any reported incidents, injuries, or otherwise.Austin stated the fire was limited to the exterior part of the building, with "minor building damage noted."The St. Albert fire department arrived around 10:07 am, and the fire was under control around 11 am..The scene was taped off later Sunday for fire investigators to investigate the fire's origins.