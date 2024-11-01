WATCH: Young farmer tells House committee Trudeau Liberals 'destroying his family farm'

A young PEI farmer told MPs since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came into power nine years ago, his government has “done everything they can to destroy (his) family farm.”Logan Docherty and his father, Alex Docherty, testified at a parliamentary committee Thursday the Liberals’ recent capital gains tax hike — tacked onto other steep taxes like the carbon tax — is quashing young farmers’ dreams of taking over their family farm..WATCH: Trudeau's carbon tax forces second-generation Alberta farmer to give up family farm.Conservative MP John Barlow, who represents Alberta’s Foothills, told the committee he had heard from his constituents “all summer on this issue,” and “the number one thing that came up with succession planning is the mental health toll it has taken.”Barlow said he heard families have been forced to “completely scrap…years of transition planning” and “now have to start over.”“As a young farmer looking at getting into this industry, what is your frame of mind here with this capital gains inclusion rate change, your father talked about the carbon tax and other input costs, do you still see farming as a viable option?” Barlow asked. “My personal outlook, is if I knew nine years ago, when the Liberal government took over, that they were basically going to try and do everything they can to destroy my family farm…” replied Logan Docherty, before choking on his tears. .WATCH: Guilbeault claims Alberta farmers more concerned about climate change than carbon tax.“I'll take over for that,” said his father.“It's hard to describe. Everything we’ve been through, and we've been at this for probably four years now. And I talked to our accountant the other day, and he said, maybe it’s going to take another five years to finish, which is insane.“The way I look at it, and I've said it I've said it for quite a number of years, is, if I give the farm to the boys, forget about the money, I would hope, they could keep going. And not go broke. I said, just don’t lose the place.”He said he recently bought a $2 million life insurance policy in case anything happened to him.“The Government of Canada is going to destroy our farm. Just for taxes.”.WATCH: Conservative MP says Trudeau doesn't understand his own policies 'tax Canadians into poverty'