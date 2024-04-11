News

WATCH: 'You're not a plural' – UK broadcaster refuses to comply with gender bending pronouns

WATCH: 'You're not a plural' – UK broadcaster refuses to comply with gender bending
WATCH: 'You're not a plural' – UK broadcaster refuses to comply with gender bendingLibs of TikTok/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Gender Dysphoria
Gender Pronouns
British television host
Julia Hartley-Brewer
Shivani Dave
correct grammar
Cass Review
England's National Health Service
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news