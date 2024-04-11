WATCH: 'You're not a plural' – UK broadcaster refuses to comply with gender bending pronouns

British television host Julia Hartley-Brewer refused to refer to a guest as “they/them” because it was factually incorrect and poor grammar. "You know my pronouns are they/them," said guest Shivani Dave, after Hatley Brewer introduced her as a "journalist and Virgin Radio presenter.""Thank you for telling me your pronouns, I use correct grammar," said Hartley-Brewer. "You can choose what you want to call yourself, but you don't get to require me to use incorrect grammar and factually incorrect -- you're not a plural. You're one person. And you're a female person. So I will use she and her, thank you very much." "I'm not a single woman, though. I'm a very special non-binary trans person, as you just pointed out," replied Dave. "I did not just point that out," said Hartley-Brewer..Dave appeared on the show to discuss the recent Cass Review, a landmark report released this week that prompted England's National Health Service (NHS) to review all transgender services in the country for both children and adults.Existing evidence is "based on shaky foundations," pediatrician Dr. Hilary Cass, former president of the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health, wrote in the 388-page report.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he welcomes the report's findings and expressed concern over the sudden and extreme uptick in young people experiencing gender dysphoria and seeking "gender-affirming care" in attempts to change from one gender to the other.