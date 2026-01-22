WATCH: Zelenskyy echoes Carney's 'New World Order'

CALGARY — President Vladimir Zelenskyy acknowledges the "new global order" at the World Economic Forum (WEF), a statement similar to one that Canadians heard not so long ago, from their own Prime Minister.Thursday, Zelenskyy made a speech, almost 30 minutes long — criticizing Vladimir Putin and the actions he believes need to be taken by Europe towards the war between Russia and Ukraine. But two lines, really stood out — and it was this:"But where is the line of leaders who are ready to act?" Zelenskyy asked the WEF audience.."Act now.""On land, in the air, and to the sea — to build a new global order.""You can't build a New World Order out of words — only actions create real order," Zelenskyy said.This was what he viewed as one of the biggest problems in Europe, claiming European leaders are not for Europe.This famous line, was also recently echoed by Carney, when he visited China last week to build trade relations..When speaking to Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Carney stated the progress he had made with China, "sets us up well for a New World Order."Later that week, Carney clarified what he meant by "New World Order" at a press conference announcing of the Canada-China tariff agreement."I think the world is still determining what that order will be," Carney stated."What is going to govern global trade?"."What is the role of the World Trade Organization (WTO) going to be, and how important are bilateral deals," Carney goes on to list different types of transnational trade agreements. "The multilateral system that has been developing these [trade agreements] is being eroded — to use a polite term — undercut.""So the question is — what gets built in that place?"Whether Zelenskyy knew about Carney's use of the term a week earlier — is unknown.