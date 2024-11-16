Watchdog calls on Senate to reject Lobbying Commissioner’s reappointment

Democracy Watch has released a report urging the Senate to block the reappointment of Canada’s Commissioner of Lobbying, Nancy Bélanger, citing what it calls a “negligently weak enforcement record.” The organization claims Bélanger has consistently let lobbyists off with minimal penalties, gutting rules and issuing secret rulings that allowed lobbyists to avoid public accountability.Democracy Watch claims that Bélanger has quietly dismissed or concealed the identities of 98% of the lobbyists found in violation of the Lobbying Act or Code of Conduct, with 894 out of 911 cases reportedly concluded without public disclosure. The watchdog’s report criticizes the recent decision by MPs on the House Ethics Committee and in Parliament to approve Bélanger’s nomination for a second seven-year term without scrutinizing her record.Democracy Watch also alleges that Bélanger and the RCMP have withheld investigation records in nine key cases, some involving lobbyists for high-profile organizations such as Facebook, WE Charity, and SNC-Lavalin, in potential violations that might have embarrassed the Trudeau government. According to Democracy Watch, the cases were dropped without penalties, and the report calls for transparency in these matters.The report lists specific grievances, including cases where Bélanger reportedly allowed two lobbyists to continue their work despite conflicts of interest involving Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Additionally, Democracy Watch accuses Bélanger of weakening lobbying regulations in 2023 by relaxing key ethical rules, ignoring opposition from a coalition of 26 citizen groups and over 20,000 voters who voiced concerns about transparency in lobbying.“Senators should not approve Commissioner Bélanger’s reappointment for a second term because of her negligently weak enforcement record,” said Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch. “Canadians deserve a commissioner of lobbying who enforces the law and lobbying ethics rules strictly, strongly, and transparently.”The Senate is expected to consider Bélanger’s reappointment in the coming weeks, and the Democracy Watch report calls on senators to address these claims, suggesting that stronger oversight is needed to ensure the integrity of Canada’s lobbying system.