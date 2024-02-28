News

Watchdog upset RCMP did not interview PM in investigation of SNC-Lavalin affair

RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme said Mounties did four interviews in the SNC-Lavalin affair, but not with Prime Minister Trudeau
RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme said Mounties did four interviews in the SNC-Lavalin affair, but not with Prime Minister Trudeau
Larry Brock
Anthony Housefather
Matthew Green
Michael Duheme
SNC-Lavalin
Frédéric Pincince

