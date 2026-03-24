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Waterloo parent challenges mandatory land acknowledgements in court battle over school board policy

Geoffrey Horsman
Geoffrey HorsmanCourtesy JCCF
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Cdnpoli
Hatim Kheir
Jccf
Waterloo Region District School Board
land acknowledgements
Geoffrey Horsman

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