Waterloo parent challenges mandatory land acknowledgements in court battle over school board policy

A Waterloo parent is taking a school board to court over its policy requiring mandatory land acknowledgements at council meetings, arguing the rule violates freedom of conscience and silences debate.The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is backing Geoffrey Horsman in a judicial review against the Waterloo Region District School Board, with cross-examinations scheduled for Wednesday. Horsman, a biochemistry professor and father of three, is challenging a directive that requires land acknowledgements at school council meetings while barring any discussion of the practice.The dispute began when a local school council in Waterloo began opening meetings with land acknowledgements without a formal vote. When Horsman asked to have the issue placed on a future agenda in 2025, the request was denied, and he was directed to school administration instead.He was later informed the acknowledgements were mandatory across the board and not open to debate, a position reinforced by senior staff overseeing equity and inclusive education..Horsman’s legal challenge argues the policy forces him to participate in what he views as an ideological statement, violating Charter protections that guarantee freedom of conscience and belief. In correspondence filed with the court, he objected to claims from board officials that even discussing the practice could risk violating human rights obligations.“Most people are not committed to either side of the debate, but acquiesce out of fear, conformity, or compliance,” Horsman wrote in an exchange with the board.Constitutional lawyer Hatim Kheir said the case raises broader concerns about compelled speech in public institutions. “School councils exist to give a voice to parents. It is unconstitutional for the board to mandate ideological recitations and prohibit any debate,” he said.