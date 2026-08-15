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Waterloo researchers develop 'tumour-eating' bacteria that may be next step in fight against cancer

Doctors at the University of Waterloo have developed a new kind of cancer-fighting bacteria
Waterloo researchers, (L-R) Dr. Brian Ingalls, Dr. Sara Sadr, and Dr. Marc Aucoin, who developed the new cancer-fighting bacteria
Waterloo researchers, (L-R) Dr. Brian Ingalls, Dr. Sara Sadr, and Dr. Marc Aucoin, who developed the new cancer-fighting bacteria University of Waterloo
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University Of Waterloo
Cancer
Cancer Care
Cancer research
Tumour
Tumour-eating bacteria
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