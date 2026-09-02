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Waterloo student charged taking US airport photos for Chinese contact

FBI says undergrad admitted paid assignments at Pearson and O’Hare, remains in U.S. custody
Zeng climbed a forklift in a FedEx parking lot 'to get a better angle to take pictures.'
Zeng climbed a forklift in a FedEx parking lot 'to get a better angle to take pictures.'U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Michigan
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