University of Waterloo researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model to reduce bias and enhance trust and accuracy in machine learning-generated decision-making and knowledge organization.

According to a news release from the university, traditional machine learning models often yield biased results, favouring groups with large populations. Any potential solution requires a nuanced examination of patterns and sub-patterns from different classes or primary sources. The medical field is an obvious area where proper AI analysis could be helpful and shallow analysis, harmful. 

Boris Hall
No one with over a 1” high forehead believes a word coming from our medical establishment after the monstrous farce and coercion of the murderous for profit “vaccine”

