Almost all of Waterton Lakes National Park was closed off because of significant rainfall.
“Assessments are ongoing throughout the park,” said Waterton Lakes National Park in a Monday tweet.
“Akamina Parkway is expected to be closed throughout the week and weekend.”
Parks Canada closed to traffic and travel by order of superintendent all off and on trail hiking, scrambling, and climbing in Waterton Lakes; Red Rock Parkway; Akamina Parkway; all backcountry campgrounds; and all hiking trails except Townsite and Kootenai Brown Trail and Townsite Lakeshore Trail. These areas are closed for risk due to flooding.
Violators might be charged under the Canada National Parks Act, with a maximum penalty of $25,000.
The start date for the order was Monday, and it will last until further notice.
One visitor said she had to be rescued by helicopter on Sunday after the storm left her stranded on a road swamped with rocks and mud.
The few parts of the park which remain open are the town site and nearby Prince of Wales Hotel following a heavy rainfall which lingered over the park for one hour.
This closure comes as the busy summer season was set to begin, and the order is not sitting well with some of the area’s businesses.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
