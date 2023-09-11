The WD-40 Company says reformulation does not change the "magic formula," the Western Standard has learned.
The company added products will be available in Canada under the new "formulation" to adhere to Ottawa's new restrictions on the compound used in the original formula.
Canadians were shocked last week when they heard the news of the possible ban on their favourite nut-loosening aerosol spray.
"The regulations in question refer to new volatile organic compound (VOC) limits being implemented in Canada," Wendy Kelley from the WD-40 Company told the Western Standard.
"The new regulations apply to over 130 product categories. They state that any product classified as a lubricant, including WD-40 Multi-Use Product, manufactured, or imported into Canada after December 31, 2023, must have a VOC level of 25% or less."
Kelley said the WD-40 Company wants to assure Canadians that WD-40 brand products are not being banned in Canada.
"We have been aware of this regulatory change and have been preparing for it for quite some time. All WD-40 Company products including WD-40 Multi-Use Product, WD-40 Specialist, and 3-IN-ONE brands will be compliant with the regulation as of January 1, 2024," Kelley said.
"As for WD-40 Company, we sell our products in 176 countries around the world and have proficiency in meeting myriad regulatory requirements."
Kelley said a similar regulatory rule was passed in California several years ago which prompted the WD-40 Company to make a similar reformulation in the United States.
"The reformulation does not change the 'magic formula,' it is just as effective as it has been for 70 years," Kelley said.
"We are proud that our products are formulated with the cleanest ingredients making them safe for our end users and the environment."
In 2022, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) published the Volatile Organic Compound Concentration Limits for Certain Products Regulations in Canada Gazette, Part II to limit VOC emissions from certain products manufactured or imported into Canada.
What products are regulated?
The term 'certain products' is used to categorize the following products used in households and by institutional, industrial and commercial consumers:
Personal care products
Automotive and household maintenance products
Adhesives, adhesive removers, sealants and caulks
The Government of Canada said these new regulations establish the VOC concentration limits and maximum emissions potential for approximately 130 products and apply to Canadian manufacturers and importers.
"The Volatile Organic Compound Concentration Limits for Certain Products Regulations, made under the authority of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, (came) into force on January 1, 2023, to allow for the application for permits and the building of compliance units one year in advance of the coming into force of the product limits," the Government of Canada said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.