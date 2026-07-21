'WE ARE NOT GIVING UP': CPS says search for missing 11-year-old boy Parker continues

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) says they are not giving up on the search for Parker, the 11-year-old autistic boy who went missing Thursday, as the search entered its sixth day."We are not giving up," said Acting Staff Sgt. Scott Guterson of CPS' Missing Persons Unit.CPS released a map Tuesday, which shows what is believed to be Parker's route on Thursday, with the movements confirmed through CCTV footage. The numbers on the map, pictured right below, don't identify the specific CCTV footage locations, but represent points where Parker's route is believed to have shifted. .Parker was last seen on Thursday at his day home in the 0 to 100 block of Connaught Dr. N.W. between 11:08 a.m. and 11:41 am.CPS also released two pieces of CCTV video footage showing Parker on Thursday at the 5500 block of Travis Cres. NE at around 12:52 pm, and another showing him on the same day at McKnight Blvd. and Centre St. N.W. around 12:34 pm.Parker is described as last being seen shirtless, wearing black shorts and black noise-canceling headphones; Parker has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4'11 and weighs around 90 lbs."We continue to ask anyone with information to come forward and to allow investigators to follow up on leads safely and effectively," stated Guterson Tuesday..CPS also warned Tuesday that many members of the public have been attempting to find Parker by "attending private residences, confronting residents & encouraging others through social media to investigate criminal tips on their own.""This behaviour is unacceptable & is putting community members at risk."They say "showing up at private homes, confronting residents or organizing your own investigations can hinder our efforts & draws police resources away from the search & investigation."They remind the public they are assessing and investigating all tips and reports received about Parker, encouraging people to "report [tips] to police & allow investigators to follow up on those leads."."People who engage in unlawful behaviour will face charges."CPS notes as of Tuesday, more than 400 CPS members, and 120 trained search volunteers, have covered more than 7,000 km, the equivalent distance from Calgary to London, England.Search operations have been active for over 5,500 total search hours.The searches include "several hundred homes and businesses searched, aerial support, canine resources, mountain bike patrols, mounted patrols, extensive river searches by the Calgary Fire Department, including underwater camera deployments and extensive searches conducted by CPKC along its rail tracks and surrounding property."."Officers have reviewed, or are currently reviewing, several hundred hours of CCTV, residential security camera and dashcam footage."Over 300 tips have been received and assessed by investigators. "Members of the public may continue to see a significant police and search presence in these communities."CPS reminds the public that Parker is autistic and nonverbal, which can mean he can become startled when approached by strangers."If Parker is located, members of the public are asked not to approach him. Instead, keep him in sight and call 911 immediately."