We Charity

 By Reid Small

The first changes to lobbying regulations since the We Charity controversy will be implemented starting on July 1, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Kielburger brothers

Nancy Bélanger, the Lobbying Commissioner, announced that the modifications would apply to all 8,000 registered lobbyists in Ottawa.

John1963
John1963

The Western Standard needs to take a hard look at NGO's and their lobbying as it impacts Public Policies distorting government so that we support policies we would not otherwise. It also needs to look at "Grants" and the impact these Charities have on what Research is done by Universities, and what Social Projects receive funding. For instance in Grants questions are always asked about Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity and this has been a way of enforcing Ideological Compliance. If you don't comply, no money. Personally, I think that it would be in the best interest of Canadians to disband all of these foundations, and fund people not organizations. (Kind of like the Health Savings Accounts where the patient gets to decide how to spend the money)

