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'WE DON'T DO THAT HERE': Indian man caught washing clothes, using detergent in BC river

A Canadian woman has gone viral online after she filmed a man who appears to be of Indian descent washing his clothes in a protected stream and polluting it with laundry detergent.
A Canadian woman has gone viral online after she filmed a man who appears to be of Indian descent washing his clothes in a protected stream and polluting it with laundry detergent.WS Canva
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