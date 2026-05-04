'WE DON'T DO THAT HERE': Indian man caught washing clothes, using detergent in BC river

CALGARY — A Canadian woman has gone viral online after she filmed a man who appears to be of Indian descent washing his clothes in a protected stream and polluting it with laundry detergent.In the 52-second video that was posted to the social media platform X, a Coquitlam, British Columbia woman is seen filming herself telling the man to stop because of salmon and other aquatic life in what appears to be the Coquitlam River..“We don’t put soap in the river,” the woman said to the man who was on the other side of the stream, sitting barefoot on the riverbank washing his clothes.“There’s salmon and all sorts of fish. This is a protected area, please no soap or detergent in the river.”A bystander can also be heard yelling, “That soap is poisoning the fish.”“We don’t do that here,” the woman can be heard saying, before another voice says, “We’re calling the police.”The man can then be seen saying something inaudible back to the woman before he washes his hands in the river and gets up to leave.Under Canada’s Fisheries Act, it is illegal to deposit harmful substances into waters frequented by fish — a category that includes soaps, detergents, and other pollutants depending on their impact.The clip was shared to X by an account called Awarebears, which captioned it, “Indian immigrant washes his clothes in a river using harmful detergents. Our pristine rivers will soon look like the Ganges thanks to Indian mass immigration.”The video has since received thousands of likes and shares but has also sparked angry reactions from commentators online, with many describing the incident as another example of a growing problem in Canada involving certain immigrant groups and illegal dumping and pollution.“When you import the third world; you import their mannerisms, societal norms, and cultures, and you become the third world,” one angry X user wrote.“Brutal,” another commentator said.“Zero understanding. Zero awareness. Zero respect. Perhaps we should have zero tolerance for this behaviour.”.Canadian Conservative commentator The Real Mr. Bench asked, “How long until BC rivers look like those in India? Serious question.”“You can kiss the salmon runs goodbye if this continues.”The clip comes as another X user shared a photo of what appears to be a rural road covered with litter that also triggered an angry reaction online..“Highway 17 ditch in NW Ontario after a long winter. Welcome to little India,” the user wrote..Another clip also recently went viral in late April featuring a group of Sikh men dumping broken concrete into a rural ditch near Surrey, BC, before local residents and farmers confronted them and blocked their truck from leaving until they cleaned up the ditch.