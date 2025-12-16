News

'We have a very big country': Transport minister says little feds can do to make air travel more affordable

"It's gonna be expensive to travel by air in Canada, unfortunately, because of natural factors."
Transportation Minister Steven MacKinnon
Transportation Minister Steven MacKinnonIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Affordability
Air Travel
Transportation Minister Steven MacKinnon

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news