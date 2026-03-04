News

'WE SEE THE MONEY': Liberal minister says Middle East war an ‘opportunity’ for Canadian energy exports

Many Gull-Masty (Right) Julie Dabrusin (Behind Hodgson) Tim Hodgson (Centre)
Many Gull-Masty (Right) Julie Dabrusin (Behind Hodgson) Tim Hodgson (Centre) Screenshot:CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Oil And Gas
Department Of Natural Resources
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson
Iran-US-Israel war
Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news