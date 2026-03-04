'WE SEE THE MONEY': Liberal minister says Middle East war an ‘opportunity’ for Canadian energy exports

As gasoline prices climb and missiles fly in the Middle East, Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson says the turmoil presents an “opportunity” for Canada’s energy and mining sectors.Speaking to reporters at the annual convention of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada in Toronto, Hodgson acknowledged the violence overseas is troubling, but argued it strengthens Canada’s hand as a global supplier of oil, gas and critical minerals.“What’s happening in the Middle East right now is very disturbing and distressing to many of us,” Hodgson said when asked about the economic risks following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. “Fortunately I am not the one who needs to deal with that.”Blacklock's Reporter said he quickly pivoted to what he described as Canada’s strategic advantage.“What it does mean for our position in the world as an energy and natural resources super power is we are even more important today than we were before the weekend,” said Hodgson. “We see the money.”Hodgson told reporters he has met with foreign ministers who view Canada as a stable and predictable supplier at a time of geopolitical upheaval. According to the minister, allies see Canada as a “values-based” producer of energy and minerals in a world with few jurisdictions meeting that standard..“We heard previous to this weekend that the world wants more Canada,” he said. “What we are hearing loud and clear here at the convention is the world really wants more Canada.”Calling the conflict an “opportunity,” Hodgson said Ottawa must make clear to allies that Canada will not weaponize its resource wealth for economic coercion. He said the message to investors is simple: Canada is the place to spend.The remarks come as consumers feel the immediate impact of renewed conflict. The Department of Natural Resources reported that average gasoline prices rose three cents per litre after the United States and Israel launched bombing raids on Iran Saturday. Nationally, regular fuel prices reached $1.42 per litre, the highest level recorded since last November.