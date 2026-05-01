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'WE STILL SHARE A VISION': Minister says Ottawa, Alberta aligned as MOU talks enter critical phase

Federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson.
Federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson.Ben Nelms/CBC
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Energy
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Pathways Alliance
Abpol
Mark Carney
Epac
Cdnpol
Caoec
Oil Pipeline
Oil Pipeline Project
Memorandum Of Understanding
Tristan Goodman
Tim Hodgson
Smith-Carney Memorandum of Agreement
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