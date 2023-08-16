A former MP is mystified as to why his website went down right after he called for donations for an anti-lockdown organizer.
Derek Sloan shared the situation with supporters on an email on Wednesday morning.
Friend,
Last week, right around the time we sent out our e-mail for Kimberly Neudorf, the stay-at-home mom fined over $46,000 for holding an outdoor rally during the Lockdowns, our website went down! It couldn't be accessed, and no one could donate.
It's frightening in our technical age, a project as important as ours can be shut down so quickly. We still don't know what exactly happened, and our hosting service spent the past week trying to get the site back up. The good news is the website is now up and working!
While many people were able to e-transfer to help Kimberly, there are many who were unable to help her out.
If you tried to help Kimberly last week, but were blocked by our website, please try again today.
Please see this thank-you video from Kimberly below, your donations have been a huge help!
In the two-minute video, posted to Rumble, Neudorf said the “victim surcharge fees” that were added to her $37,000 of fines, seemed like a “tax on the tax.”
“To get what we want, we always are paying for these government things. And then we're paying again for what we really wanted in the first place. Just like if you homeschool, you're paying for public school, and then you do homeschool. Or if you wanted to do something that was…natural health, you pay for…public health, and then you pay again for what really benefits your family. And it looks like this is what's going on here,” Neudorf explained.
“If you have principles like I did, and a lot of other people did, we stood up for freedom, what was best for our family and best for our community by keeping it open so we could help each other. And so we're being charged extra for that. And I just want to thank you again for helping. I really appreciate it. And I'll keep you updated.”
As the Western Standard reported previously, the stay-at-home mom was convicted July 26 of offences related to two protests in Aylmer, Ont., held in October and November of 2020. In an interview with Sloan posted Aug. 2, 2023, Neudorf said she was reluctant to take any money.
“Talking to my family and some other people, they're like, ‘Well, it's gracious to accept help from people that want to help,’ and, I suppose it is true. And I'm very, very fortunate that there are people that are interested in doing that, and I'm very appreciative,” Neudorf said.
Neudorf was fined $1,000 for attending and $10,000 for organizing the first event and $1,000 for attending and $25,000 for organizing the second one.
However, when Neudorf received her fines in the mail, the totals were higher than she expected. Surcharges bumped the fines to $31,255 and $12,505, plus two for $1,130.
Each ticket warns, “Pay your fine now or you may lose your driver’s licence, your possessions may be seized or your employer may be ordered to garnish your wages.”
