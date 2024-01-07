‘WEEK OF ACTION’: German farmers, truckers plan their own Freedom Convoy

German farmers are preparing a massive, nationwide week-long demonstration called the “Week of Action” from January 8 to 15, reminiscent of Canada’s Freedom Convoy in 2022. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government refused to reopen the farmers’ 2024 budget package last week, despite an uproar from unions. The budget includes cutting tax breaks on diesel for farmers to the tune of nearly CA$4.5 billion and industry vehicles CA$1.5 billion. Farmers, backed by agriculture minister Cem Oezdemir of the Greens and lobby groups, per Bloomberg, protested in December and pledged to amp it up even more in the New Year, if the cuts are not reversed. Thousands of farmers, along with train unions and truckers, are expected to ride through urban areas to descend on government offices throughout the week, with a grand culmination in Berlin January 15. The campaign is to denounce government policies restricting their farming processes and heavy taxes on agricultural vehicles and fuel.According to the country’s news hotline, Crisis 24, farmers groups plan to protest in “agricultural convoys in cities across Germany” from January 8 to 15, warning citizens “transport disruptions are likely.”The Week of Action is led by Germany’s Farmers‘ Association, Deutscher Bauernverband (DBV) and lobby group Land Schafft Verbindung LSV, which means “Country Creates Connection.”“The protests are likely to include convoys of slow-moving agricultural vehicles in city centres, as well as demonstrations outside government offices,” Crisis 24 reported. The protest comes less than a month after approximately 1,500 tractors gathered near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on December 18. German officials anticipate a “similar or greater number” on January 15, in a protest that is expected to “result in significant disruption.”Dutch agricultural advocate Eva Vlaardingerbroek has announced she will travel to Germany to support the farmers.“l’ll be traveling to Berlin next week as the German Farmers have announced that they will launch a protest ‘larger than the country has ever seen before,’” she tweeted. “Multiple farmers' associations, the train drivers’ union and the trucking industry have announced they’ll be mobilizing against the federal government's plans to cancel for agricultural diesel, cut vehicle tax exemptions and increase truck tolls and carbon taxes.”Vlaardingerbroek said there are “also countless calls on social media for a general strike against the federal German government - demanding they step down.”