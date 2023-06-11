The World Economic Forum (WEF) said there has to be fewer vehicles on roads to limit climate change.
“By mid-century, demand for urban travel is set to double,” said WEF Head of Urban Transformation Jeff Merritt and Visa Chief Sustainability Officer Douglas Sabo in a report.
“Along our current trajectory, that would mean 2.1 billion passenger vehicles emitting 4.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2050.”
The report said there's another way. It said growing the use of shared, electric, connected, and automated (SEAM) transportation modes and a shift to more compact cities could reduce projected vehicle numbers to 500 million in 2050.
In turn, this could slash emissions from vehicles by 80% compared to a business-as-usual scenario, reducing the amount of carbon emissions in the atmosphere by 3.9 billion tonnes per year.
The report went on to say passenger vehicles cause more than half of urban air pollution, which led to 1.8 million excess deaths in 2019 and two million cases of asthma in children. Therefore, electrifying transportation will deliver cleaner, healthier air for city residents.
It said fewer vehicles will reduce congestion and decrease the need for expensive roads, highways, and maintenance. Estimated cost savings of embracing a SEAM strategy to the world’s economy could total $5 trillion per year by 2050.
Merritt and Sabo acknowledged electrification cannot deliver the results alone. They added the key “lies in the synergy between electrification, increasing the use of shared transport (such as public transport, shared vehicles, and micromobility), and creating more compact cities.”
The transportation sector is responsible for 60% of global oil demand, so accelerating the transition to electric vehicles would have to be a priority. Syncing electrification with a transition to shared transportation could deliver a reduction in emissions and tackle issues such as congestion, safety, and inefficient space allocation.
Merritt and Sabo concluded by saying designing 15-minute cities can “maximize opportunities for emissions reductions while creating more livable cities.”
“Crucially, compact cities also offer an opportunity to revitalize urban areas, creating more economically viable communities by enhancing local services and encouraging mixed-use districts,” they said.
Concordia University student Alexa Posa organized a protest against 15-minute cities in Edmonton on Whyte Avenue in February.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(14) comments
I like how the clowns put out that We have to live like they dictate how we're supposed to live but the media, entertainment and political elites live by another dictate that allows them to life as usual
Pee on WEF.
We all saw this coming. It has nothing to do with “climate change.” It has everything to do with limiting freedom of movement.
Have you seen what the skies look like above any Chinese manufacturering city?
How about we save the planet and ban flying for every single WEF member, imagine the reduction of their carbon footprint if Justin Trudeau couldn't fly across Canada to go surfing? In fact, let put them and the environMentalists in 15 minute cities and forbid their leaving. We can save the planet! I'm quite sure Greta Thunberg and David Suzuki will happily join. Perhaps we should start encouraging all of them. Edmonton and Calgary mayors and city councils can join. The wonder of the internet is we can easily find everyone who wants these things, and we can give it to them. Movie stars, social media celebrities, politicians, we can even simplify their lives with a social credit score and digital currency, they won't need those millions or billions to survive inside their 15 minute cities. Don't forget the vaccines, a vaccine with every food coupon. Let's get on this, start rounding up all the wise saviors of the planet, let's give them exactly what they want.
We can fund it with pay per view cameras everywhere inside these cities, once we run out of their money, that is, if there is anyone left...
The WEF will soon be history as there are too many of us to see to that. They are going to have issues , we will take a seat and watch.
The WEF need to reduce their members and the best way is for all the WEF members to all participate in a mass MAID celebration and end their lives of what must be nothing but misery.
Excellent thinking Rusty!!
[thumbup]
The WEF are really becoming major downers. Buzz kills of extreme variety. All they do is talk about us doing without any conveniences at all. I say...lets kick them out of this party.
So this will be interesting, Eastern Canadians who produce all the cars will now have to destroy their own cash generators and employment centres. Guess they will have their own fair transition to deal with. Oh, and of course the extra power stations that will need to be built to support their $19 billion dollar battery investment may also cause financial pain. Not sure there will be a lot of support from the other half of the country.
Ahhhhhh come on. What do you think the Universal Basic Income is for?
The WEF can stick it where the sun don't shine!
Why don't the WEF tyrants just park their Private Jets . . .
6 BILLION people in the non-democratic World are Doubling their use of Gas & Oil every year . . . China builds Two Coal Fired Generating Plants every Week.
But YOU are supposed to turn in your car . . . as the Globe Cools . . . .
two words...the WEF is not my boss...
