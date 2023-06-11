Vehicles highway

Beautiful new cars, electric trucks, and old autos stuck in a traffic jam under rainy weather conditions.

 Courtesy epSos.de/Wikimedia Commons

The World Economic Forum (WEF) said there has to be fewer vehicles on roads to limit climate change. 

“By mid-century, demand for urban travel is set to double,” said WEF Head of Urban Transformation Jeff Merritt and Visa Chief Sustainability Officer Douglas Sabo in a report. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(14) comments

Joco57
Joco57

I like how the clowns put out that We have to live like they dictate how we're supposed to live but the media, entertainment and political elites live by another dictate that allows them to life as usual

mcumming
mcumming

Pee on WEF.

Aubrey Hogan
Aubrey Hogan

We all saw this coming. It has nothing to do with “climate change.” It has everything to do with limiting freedom of movement.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Have you seen what the skies look like above any Chinese manufacturering city?

How about we save the planet and ban flying for every single WEF member, imagine the reduction of their carbon footprint if Justin Trudeau couldn't fly across Canada to go surfing? In fact, let put them and the environMentalists in 15 minute cities and forbid their leaving. We can save the planet! I'm quite sure Greta Thunberg and David Suzuki will happily join. Perhaps we should start encouraging all of them. Edmonton and Calgary mayors and city councils can join. The wonder of the internet is we can easily find everyone who wants these things, and we can give it to them. Movie stars, social media celebrities, politicians, we can even simplify their lives with a social credit score and digital currency, they won't need those millions or billions to survive inside their 15 minute cities. Don't forget the vaccines, a vaccine with every food coupon. Let's get on this, start rounding up all the wise saviors of the planet, let's give them exactly what they want.

We can fund it with pay per view cameras everywhere inside these cities, once we run out of their money, that is, if there is anyone left...

guest627
guest627

The WEF will soon be history as there are too many of us to see to that. They are going to have issues , we will take a seat and watch.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

The WEF need to reduce their members and the best way is for all the WEF members to all participate in a mass MAID celebration and end their lives of what must be nothing but misery.

guest688
guest688

Excellent thinking Rusty!!

Craig R
Craig R

[thumbup]

PersonOne
PersonOne

The WEF are really becoming major downers. Buzz kills of extreme variety. All they do is talk about us doing without any conveniences at all. I say...lets kick them out of this party.

guest356
guest356

So this will be interesting, Eastern Canadians who produce all the cars will now have to destroy their own cash generators and employment centres. Guess they will have their own fair transition to deal with. Oh, and of course the extra power stations that will need to be built to support their $19 billion dollar battery investment may also cause financial pain. Not sure there will be a lot of support from the other half of the country.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Ahhhhhh come on. What do you think the Universal Basic Income is for?

InnerPeace444
InnerPeace444

The WEF can stick it where the sun don't shine!

Left Coast
Left Coast

Why don't the WEF tyrants just park their Private Jets . . .

6 BILLION people in the non-democratic World are Doubling their use of Gas & Oil every year . . . China builds Two Coal Fired Generating Plants every Week.

But YOU are supposed to turn in your car . . . as the Globe Cools . . . .

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

two words...the WEF is not my boss...

