Klaus Shwab
Courtesy of Screengrab

The world is moving into a time of "fragmentation and confrontation," the World Economic Forum (WEF)'s Klaus Schwab said in his opening address to the forum.

The forum's founder and executive chairman said "unprecedented challenges" of energy shortages, COVID-19 aftershocks, and the reshaping of supply chains are "catalytic forces for the economic transformation."

G K
G K

Zee fragmentation and zee confrontation ya?

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Hopefully Putin nukes this pig off the face of the earth

Drax
Drax

blah blah blah Klaus. You'll have no chance in hell.

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

Der Schwabenklaus says the world is moving into a time of "Fragmentation and confrontation" with "unprecedented challenges" of energy shortages, covid-19 afertershocks, and reshaping of supply chains, rising interest rates, inflation, national debt.

Who created these problems? This is the whole Hegelian dialectic:

Problem

Reaction

Solution

One and there are deliberately committed by the elites. Number 2 is the planned reaction to number 1 so as to implement number 3.

This announcement is for public consumption for the mainstream media and non-thinking public. One does not have to look hard for their true plans as they are covered in the WEF's own publications.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

I have a suggestion for 'der Führer und Reichskanzler' K(louse) Squab and his band of misanthropic, satanically inspired 'fellow travellers'. ESAD! Nothing more, nothing less.

