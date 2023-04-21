Twitter officially finished the “legacy verification program,” which allowed free blue checkmarks to be displayed alongside accounts of distinguished or widely known individuals, companies, and organizations.
Official organizations now feature a yellow checkmark and government or multicultural organizations are a grey checkmark.
The only way of retaining the traditional “blue check” is by subscribing to Twitter Blue.
According to Twitter, several well-known accounts in Saskatchewan subscribed to the feature as of Thursday.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe)
SaskPower (@SaskPower)
Saskatchewan Blue Cross (@SKBlueCross)
Saskatchewan Research Council (@SRCnews)
Tourism Regina (@tourism_yqr)
Regina International Airport (@FlyYQR)
AccessNow Sports (@AccessNowSports)
Twitter Blue subscribers will have their rankings prioritized in searches and conversations, can view about twice as many tweets between ads, and can upload longer videos and 1080p video uploads, according to Twitter.
Twitter also said Twitter Blue subscribers will have access to the tweet editing feature, which many users have previously requested.
According to Twitter, a yearly subscription to Twitter Blue costs approximately $105 CAD.
The social media platform initially introduced Twitter Blue in December of last year.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
