Wellington
Ottawa's transportation committee says several blocks of Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill will eventually be re-opened to vehicles. The street has been closed to vehicle traffic ever since the end of last year's Freedom Convoy protests. 

Following the end of the anti-vaccine mandate demonstration — which saw heavy trucks and other vehicles occupy the city for three weeks — Ottawa city council approved a motion to temporary close off Wellington Street between Bank and Elgin.

