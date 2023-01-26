Ottawa's transportation committee says several blocks of Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill will eventually be re-opened to vehicles. The street has been closed to vehicle traffic ever since the end of last year's Freedom Convoy protests.
Following the end of the anti-vaccine mandate demonstration — which saw heavy trucks and other vehicles occupy the city for three weeks — Ottawa city council approved a motion to temporary close off Wellington Street between Bank and Elgin.
Several concrete barriers have prevented most vehicles from entering the road, but pedestrians and cyclists have been able to use it.
Since February 2022, Wellington Street has occasionally been filled with Freedom protestors, albeit on foot. These included during the Rolling Thunder biker rally, when Canadian Armed Forces Veteran James Topp finished his cross-country walk in Ottawa, and on Canada Day.
On Thursday, following consultation from several members of the public, the transportation committee voted unanimously to approve a motion to reopen the street no sooner than March 1. The motion also asked city staff to explore ways to close the street again during the summer for special events and community programming, or for the safety of residents.
The vote included a direction to Ottawa officials to continue talks with the federal government about plans for a revamped and expanded Parliamentary precinct.
The transportation committee also approved an amendment put forward by Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster to add a temporary bike lane.
"Let's face it, it's not exactly a beautiful-looking street at this point," said Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coucillor Tim Tierney, chair of the committee, just before the vote.
"I think what we all agree on is something has to happen with that street. And what's been missing is our federal government partners to date. It's been crickets."
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
