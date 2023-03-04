Wendy’s fast food restaurant and 600 different vendors will now accept the digital currency Shiba Inu (SHIB) as an acceptable form of payment in the US state of Georgia.
The crypto platform Binance announced a partnership Binance Pay and CityPay.io, a crypto gateway in Georgia. Therefore, holders of the cryptocoin can now spend it at major hotels, restaurants and supermarkets.
SHIB, a so-called "meme coin" launched in August 2020, quickly gained in popularity thanks to the lovability of its dog mascot and the support of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin. The coin reached an all-time high of $0.000079 before calling back to a valuation of $0.000011.
But Dave Bradley, CRO of Edmonton-based Bitcoin Well, said SHIB is a "elaborate scam" when compared to Bitcoin. "Essentially, the entire goal of SHIBA is to sell to people who don't understand anything about SHIBA. It's literally just a scam to separate people from their money."
Bradley said many altcoins have attempted to market themselves as competitors to large payment processors, but they are "just not." He said narratives around crypto projects partnering with banks and companies have been going on since 2016, but none have come to fruition.
Bradley doesn't anticipate cryptocurrencies replacing payment processors like Visa, MasterCard and Apple Pay. And he said since most people use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as a store of value to opt out of inflation, it's unlikely they will want to use them to buy "burgers and fries."
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(1) comment
To be clear, Wendy's has not partnered with Shina Inu.
It looks like the payment processor Wendy's uses has partnered with Citypay who in turn has partnered with Binance who happens to offer Shiba Inu.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.