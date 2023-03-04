SHIBA
Courtesy of Shiba

Wendy’s fast food restaurant and 600 different vendors will now accept the digital currency Shiba Inu (SHIB) as an acceptable form of payment in the US state of Georgia.

The crypto platform Binance announced a partnership Binance Pay and CityPay.io, a crypto gateway in Georgia. Therefore, holders of the cryptocoin can now spend it at major hotels, restaurants and supermarkets. 

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(1) comment

bitcoinbrain
bitcoinbrain

To be clear, Wendy's has not partnered with Shina Inu.

It looks like the payment processor Wendy's uses has partnered with Citypay who in turn has partnered with Binance who happens to offer Shiba Inu.

Report Add Reply

