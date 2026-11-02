'WE'RE OUT OF TIME': Co-pilot in Florida Learjet crash identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha

After the infamous crash of a Learjet in Florida, the co-pilot, whose voice was heard in the chilling air traffic control audio before the explosion, has been identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha, who received her pilot's licence when she was still in high school.As revealed by the New York Post, after the disaster, which occurred in West Palm Beach, Florida, Gadelha's mother and stepfather confirmed Gadelha was in fact the co-pilot flying a Learjet 60 from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas.Leading up to the fiery disaster, the plane entered into a nosedive, descending at 20,000 ft per minute and smashed into the ground.The explosion killed all nine people on board..Gadelha got her pilot's licence before she had even gotten her driver's licence and she was featured in the media back in October 2023 for attaining the credential when she was just 17."I definitely do brag because people say, ‘Oh, you can’t drive,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I can fly,'" she stated to to CBS12 back in 2023.Her mother often shared images of Gadelha and her siblings traveling on private jets, with her father, Allan, also having his pilot's license.In the background of the air traffic control audio, a man who has not been identified can be heard reciting a prayer as Gadelha speaks.."Who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name," says the man in the background of the audio, seconds before the explosion.While the man prays, Gadelha is heard explaining to the air traffic controller that the plane is "banking 60 degrees," meaning the plane is tilted and flying sideways.As reported by the DailyMail, no others have been identified, and officials are set to hold a press conference later Monday.Initial speculation has pointed to weather as the culprit for the $2 million business jet's crashing..Some aviation experts have suggested it may have been a coffin corner that caused the plane to fall.A coffin corner is a phenomenon in which a jet's minimum safe speed and maximum safe speed converge into a very narrow range at an extremely high altitude, making it very difficult to fly safely.This usually occurs when a plane flies above two storms, known as cells.Since the speed window to maintain control of the plane is very narrow, any speed which is too slow or too fast can cause the plane to stall, and as a result, the pilot to lose control..A former pilot, Martin Varsavsky, who now runs his own AI firm, posted on X his theory as to why the plane crashed, attributing it to bad weather, and the coffin corner."The radars clearly showed those cells; in light jets, the rule is to deviate with a good margin, not to fly through them. This could be an error by the woman who was piloting," he stated."What storms do by changing the outside temperature is that airplanes can no longer stay aloft at the same speed. It's called the coffin corner. Or they become very difficult to keep under control."Though the official cause of the crash happened just eight miles away from President Trump's Mar-a-Lago country club, is still unclear..The Federal Aviation Administration is sending a team to support the National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) investigation, as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has confirmed.On Sunday, air traffic controllers in nearby Miami gave pilots permission to "deviate left and right" due to "moderate precipitation... to the southeast" that they described as being "pretty nasty" as the twin-engine business jet approached that same area.In the recording, Gadelha first describes "moderate turbulence" before her tone shifts and she begins to panic as she realizes the plane is descending rapidly."Seven two two bravo delta, we're descending 8,000... mayday mayday... we're descending 10,000ft per minute."."Declaring emergency, declaring emergency, we are in an overspeed condition," she screamed seconds later."'Descending 20,000ft per minute... we're going to crash into the ground," she says in a quickly escalating panic."I'm here with you, talk to me," says the air traffic controller in an attempt to calm her down."We are descending 22,000ft, and we are banking 60 degrees.""We're out of time," Gadelha stated in what would be her final transmission..The impact of the crash left debris scattered across the ground and a massive hole in the road.At an NTSB press conference Monday, officials noted one man was in a vehicle at the time of the crash and sustained a leg injury.Officials have not reported anyone else on the ground being impacted by the crash.