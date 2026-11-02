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'WE'RE OUT OF TIME': Co-pilot in Florida Learjet crash identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha

'WE'RE OUT OF TIME': Co-pilot in Florida Learjet crash identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha
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West Palm Beach
Florida Learjet crash
Co-pilot in Florida Learjet crash
Nathalia Gadelha
Florida plane crash
learjet crash
flight from Austin, Texas to Bahamas