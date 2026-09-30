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West Coast oil pipeline designation expected ahead of Alberta independence vote

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on July 2, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on July 2, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Oil
Abpol
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Oil Pipeline
Tim Hodgson
Building Canada Act
Major Projects Office
west coast pipeline
West Coast Oil Pipeline Project
First Nations Major Project Coalition
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