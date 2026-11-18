Maureen McCall is an energy professional who writes on issues affecting the energy industry. The 2026 US midterm election results continue to have an impactThere is no denying that the historic Democratic victory and epic Republican defeat in the 2026 US midterm elections will have an effect on US policy. The wave of elected Democrats will also create changes in approaches to trade and economic collaboration with Canada.One area of focus for the impact of any changes is definitely the Pacific Northwest, the western areas of the US and Canada that share robust trade, transportation, tourism and economic corridors that cross jurisdictional borders and drive an interconnected economy.The Pacific Northwest Economic Region (PNWER) is an organization of state and provincial legislators and private sector participants from those western areas: Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska in the United States, and British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Saskatchewan in Canada.With so many projects listed by Canada’s Major Projects Office located in or running through BC, it is timely that PNWER held its Infrastructure, Trade & Tourism Forum in Richmond, BC, last week, bringing together regional leaders to develop a collaborative approach to building and modernizing infrastructure across the region.US Representative Rick Larsen, serving Washington's Second Congressional District and the lead Democrat on the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, opened the event with his insights..A lesson from the midterms — “Tariffs are not good trade policy”Larsen was of the opinion that the results of the midterms indicated that the American people delivered a stern message to Washington, D.C., that everything is too expensive, and the administration had pursued decisions that sent prices skyrocketing. He said the tariff war between the US and Canada over the last two years was one of the decisions that have negatively impacted the prices that people in his district pay.“When it comes to tariffs and trade, my message is simple. Really, it is ‘Trade is good — Tariffs are bad.’ There's a role for tariffs, but tariffs are not good trade policy. And trade between Northwest Washington and Canada supports about 10,000 jobs just in my congressional district… You can just look at the vote across our northern tier of the United States, where you saw many people who were not in the president's party win elections in part because of the pain these tariffs are causing," he said. "So, I do look forward to working with my Democratic colleagues, and my Republican colleagues in Congress to end Trump's tariffs and to deliver lower costs for the people we represent. I always tell people the US-Canada relationship is going at its best when it is boring, and right now it is not boring and not going well.”Larsen advised that he is currently advocating for a review and renewal of the US-Canada-Mexico Trade Agreement, or USMCA/CUSMA. Since Washington State is one of the most trade-dependent states in the US, he is making USMCA/CUSMA a priority. He also voted for the passage of USMCA/CUSMA in 2019 and says trade with Canada and Mexico supports 320,000 jobs in Washington State. In the past six years, Washington State businesses have saved $126 million in direct tariff costs due to USMCA/CUSMA, according to Larsen..PINDER: Carney’s hubris hands Trump a win — Canada’s ‘master negotiator’ is fumbling CUSMA.Yes, unpredictability and uncertainty really are bad for business…Larsen asserted that the long-term planning that is critical for long-term investments and long-term growth has been made impossible by “the chaos of this trade war”, undermining the rationale for the current administration’s approach.He sees renewing USMCA/CUSMA as the most important step towards cementing predictable tariff rates, predictable regulations between countries, and predictable trade policies. This would provide the stability needed by businesses to have more opportunities to establish themselves over the long term in Northwest Washington and in BC.He also says a renewal would foster integrated tariff-free cross-border supply chains between the US and Canada by easing the movement of people and goods across the border, which means lower costs.However, the Northwest trade relationship also includes an environmental componentLarsen pointed out that trade and tariffs are just one important aspect of the Pacific Northwest US/Canada relationship. Environmental stewardship is also very important to his constituents, especially due to the shared waters of the Salish Sea, which span the Canada–US border, extending from the Strait of Georgia in BC to Puget Sound in Washington State, and include the waters of the Strait of Juan de Fuca where it meets the Pacific Ocean. It is a critical, long-standing area of mutual interest and collaboration.“The water in the Salish Sea does not care about the border,” Larsen said. “So we have to work together to protect it while affirming US sovereignty and Canadian sovereignty. And I have to kind of lay down a marker here because this is one area where there's some conflict," Larsen said."The people I represent, especially in the San Juan Islands, have serious concerns about how the proposed new oil pipeline, the Pacific Link from Alberta to Roberts Bank, will impact the Salish Sea. The new pipeline will significantly increase traffic in Haro Strait and Boundary Pass, and with it, the risks of catastrophic oil spills impacting sensitive marine environments. The particular type of oil in these tankers that carry bitumen merits more concern. It's much more difficult to clean up than conventional crude, so stronger spill response and prevention measures are very important. So fast-tracking this (Pacific Link) pipeline project raises the risk of a devastating spill.”.Federal Budget 2026 backs Pacific Link pipeline, oil and gas tax breaks.Larsen warns that a spill occurring before American and Canadian federal, state, and provincial agencies can put in place updated plans for spill prevention and response would be devastating.As well, he calls for updated plans for coordinated US/Canadian efforts to protect sensitive marine environments and the marine mammals that call them home, including the southern resident killer whale. This past September, a joint exercise between the US Coast Guard and the Canadian Coast Guard, designed to simulate response efforts and coordination between both countries in the event of an oil spill in the shared waters, took place.Still, Larsen cautions that there is more work that needs to be done to update US and Canadian spill prevention and response plans to account for the increased volume of traffic expected due to the pipeline.In his role as top Democrat on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in the US House, Larsen is pressing the US Coast Guard to immediately begin spill prevention planning, including through the Canada-US Joint Marine Pollution Contingency Plan.He looks forward to working with Canadian federal counterparts to update the plan and address the concerns that his constituents have about the new pipeline. Larsen also acknowledged losses due to aggressive trade policies.“Let me say our current president has done damage to the US-Canada relationship. I don't think there's another way to put it, but I do urge Canadians to stick with us on trade, on tariffs, on environmental protection, and on so much more," he stated."Close collaboration between our two nations is necessary. The US-Canada relationship will outlast our president, and together we can rebuild the things that are broken.”Maureen McCall is an energy professional who writes on issues affecting the energy industry.