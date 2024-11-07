West Coast Scaffolding fined $350,000 for workplace fatality near Peace River

West Coast Scaffolding Inc. has been fined $350,000 following a fatal workplace incident in which a worker fell while dismantling scaffolding at a pulp mill near Peace River. The penalty was issued on Monday, after the company pleaded guilty to one count under Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act for failing to ensure worker safety.The incident occurred on June 11, 2022, resulting in the worker’s tragic death due to injuries sustained in the fall. The company faced nine charges initially, but the Crown dropped eight as part of the plea arrangement.In a creative sentence, West Coast Scaffolding’s fine will support Athabasca County’s Caslan Volunteer Fire Department, covering training costs and new rescue equipment. This sentencing approach, permitted under Alberta’s OHS Act, allows funds to be directed to non-profit organizations to promote health and safety initiatives in the workplace.Both the company and the Crown have 30 days to appeal the conviction or sentence.Alberta’s OHS laws mandate essential health and safety measures across workplaces, aiming to prevent serious injuries and fatalities. The laws give guidance and protections for workers, holding employers accountable for safe working conditions.