Western and Northern Canada unite on critical minerals strategy

Canada’s western and northern provinces and territories have agreed to a joint strategy aimed at positioning the region as a global leader in critical minerals, officials announced Sunday. The move seeks to accelerate development, strengthen supply chains, expand export markets and create jobs across the region.The memorandum of understanding (MOU), signed by ministers from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut, sets a framework for a Western Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy. It prioritizes regional mineral hubs, aligns infrastructure spending, and promotes sustainable development and innovation in the sector. The final strategy is expected to be released during the 2026 Energy and Mining Ministers Conference in June.“Western Canada is rich in critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper and rare earths, which are crucial for clean energy, advanced technology and defence applications,” said B.C. Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals Jagrup Brar. “There’s a generational opportunity beneath our feet. Together, we can advance a robust critical mineral value chain in Western and Northern Canada that accesses new export markets, increases trade opportunities, creates jobs and brings in investment across the region.”Alberta’s Minister of Energy and Minerals Brian Jean said the province is ready to lead. “With our world-class geology, our strength in processing and refining and our commitment to responsible resource development, we are well positioned to help build secure and resilient critical minerals supply chains for Western Canada,” he said..“This MOU sets a clear direction for how we will work together to strengthen Canada’s role as a reliable global partner in critical minerals.”Saskatchewan’s Chris Beaudry emphasized the province’s role as Canada’s leading primary producer of critical minerals. “We will play a key role in increasing investor confidence and economic growth in western Canada,” he said. Manitoba’s Jamie Moses highlighted the opportunity to grow supply chains while partnering with Indigenous nations to ensure development is inclusive and delivers shared economic benefits.Northern ministers also stressed infrastructure and energy priorities. Yukon’s Ted Laking called for electricity corridors to power mines and communities, noting such projects could create thousands of jobs and reduce reliance on diesel. Northwest Territories’ Caitlin Cleveland said regulatory improvements and large-scale projects like the Arctic Economic and Security Corridor would help move next-generation resource projects efficiently and at lower cost. Nunavut’s Craig Simailak described the collaboration as a “critically important opportunity.”Western and Northern Canada together hold vast mineral resources. .B.C. produces copper and molybdenum and hosts a major zinc refining complex. Alberta refines nickel, cobalt and magnesium. Manitoba operates one of three active lithium mines in North America. Saskatchewan leads in potash, uranium and helium production. The Northwest Territories hosts 25 of Canada’s 34 critical minerals. Yukon offers copper, nickel, zinc, molybdenum, antimony, tin, manganese and tungsten. Nunavut contains high-grade zinc, copper and uranium deposits.The region also benefits from access to five deepwater ports, linking the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, further supporting its export potential. Officials said the coordinated strategy aims to make Western and Northern Canada a preferred global supplier of responsibly sourced critical minerals.