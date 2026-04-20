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Western Canada had highest food inflation rates in March

Statistics Canada announced overall food inflation increased by 4% in March compared to a year earlier — with Western Canada provinces feeling the heat the most.
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Western Canada had highest food inflation rates in March
Western Canada food inflation
4% food inflation in March
March CPI report

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