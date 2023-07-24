Vender Convenience

 Photo by Arthur C. Green, Western Standard

There are no lines and it's open 24 hours a day. No cash required.

Vender Convenience is now open for cashless business in Edmonton and residents hold the key to the store.

A look inside the store

A look inside the new cashless store. No prices, just barcodes.
Outside of store

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(6) comments

I Hear Tell
I Hear Tell

Perfect, I know the exact place I need to boycott now.

xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Never get my buisness

Mila
Mila

Not surprising that this would be unveiled in Edmonton given their mayor and his connection to Trudeau. China has payment by iphone in place. And people are denied certain purchases because of having committed social infractions the government deems undesirable. It is easy for government, working in tandem with the large corporations such as banks, to control behavior it deems undesirable. I hope this store fails and fails fast. (But I would not be surprised if the Trudeau government was providing some sort of subsidies to nudge businesses to go digital.)

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

really.

every reply is a different person but the same words. I call BS.

guest1228
guest1228

Boycott this until it's gone. It's a trial run for a controlled society by government. Complete control. The rallying cry past, present and forever is freedom and privacy. Not a faceless government who continually attack our democracy and freedom.

Taz
Taz

Anyone who favors digital currency and uses this store is not concerned about Trudeau freezing your bank account because of your views.

