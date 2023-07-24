featured Western Canada's first cashless convenience store opens in Edmonton By Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Jul 24, 2023 4 hrs ago 6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Vender Convenience Photo by Arthur C. Green, Western Standard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There are no lines and it's open 24 hours a day. No cash required.Vender Convenience is now open for cashless business in Edmonton and residents hold the key to the store. A look inside the new cashless store. No prices, just barcodes. Photo By: Arthur C. Green "All you need is your phone to enter the store and pay for your go-to favourites. Available on iPhone and Android," Vender Convenience stated in advertising materials.The store is located on 9917 109th St. in Edmonton just across from the Common."Shop when you need to, 24/7," said Vender Convenience. "Life can be unpredictable and we understand that." Photo By: Arthur C. Green The store will cater to residents' schedules, according to the pamphlet."Whether it's an early morning coffee run, a midnight snack craving, or a forgotten item on your grocery list, we've got you covered day or night." Users use their phones to unlock the door and then are asked to add items to their cart in the app or by scanning the barcode."Check-out in the app with the push of a button. Pay with debit or credit," Vender Convenience said.The futuristic cashless store has also added tables outside of the business for customers to enjoy item purchases. Tags Cashless Society Vender Convenience Edmonton Canada Yeg Yegcc
Arthur C. Green
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. (6) comments
I Hear Tell Jul 24, 2023 4:11pm Perfect, I know the exact place I need to boycott now. xxxHighwoodxxx Jul 24, 2023 3:46pm Never get my buisness
Mila Jul 24, 2023 3:04pm Not surprising that this would be unveiled in Edmonton given their mayor and his connection to Trudeau. China has payment by iphone in place. And people are denied certain purchases because of having committed social infractions the government deems undesirable. It is easy for government, working in tandem with the large corporations such as banks, to control behavior it deems undesirable. I hope this store fails and fails fast. (But I would not be surprised if the Trudeau government was providing some sort of subsidies to nudge businesses to go digital.)
Jerry Terpstra Jul 24, 2023 2:28pm really.every reply is a different person but the same words. I call BS.
guest1228 Jul 24, 2023 2:02pm Boycott this until it's gone. It's a trial run for a controlled society by government. Complete control. The rallying cry past, present and forever is freedom and privacy. Not a faceless government who continually attack our democracy and freedom.
Taz Jul 24, 2023 1:45pm Anyone who favors digital currency and uses this store is not concerned about Trudeau freezing your bank account because of your views. Perfect, I know the exact place I need to boycott now.
Never get my buisness
Not surprising that this would be unveiled in Edmonton given their mayor and his connection to Trudeau. China has payment by iphone in place. And people are denied certain purchases because of having committed social infractions the government deems undesirable. It is easy for government, working in tandem with the large corporations such as banks, to control behavior it deems undesirable. I hope this store fails and fails fast. (But I would not be surprised if the Trudeau government was providing some sort of subsidies to nudge businesses to go digital.)
really.
every reply is a different person but the same words. I call BS.
Boycott this until it's gone. It's a trial run for a controlled society by government. Complete control. The rallying cry past, present and forever is freedom and privacy. Not a faceless government who continually attack our democracy and freedom.
Anyone who favors digital currency and uses this store is not concerned about Trudeau freezing your bank account because of your views.
