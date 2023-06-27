David Eby

British Columbia Premier David Eby 

 Courtesy British Columbia Government/YouTube

British Columbia Premier David Eby says Western Canadian premiers “struggled to understand the decision that was made in the federal Parliament not to call the bail reform bill.” 

“This was something that was a focus at the Council of Federation,” said Eby at a Tuesday press conference after the Western Premiers’ Conference. 

Tags

(2) comments

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

The Liberals don't care. Maybe Lametti and Mendicino will be shuffled in the fall. This Liberal government doesn't care what the opposition or premiers have to say. They have their own agenda, and will steam roll ahead, and continue on. When have they ever been cooperative, instead of self-righteous ? I have no faith in this government to do the right thing, but only to create more chaos and debt along the way.

Report Add Reply
BG Manning
BG Manning

BurdLadie 💯

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.