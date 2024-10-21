Western farmers oppose Bloc dairy quota bill, as threatened government showdown looms

Western Canadian farm groups are urging the Senate to reject a Bloc Québécois bill that would enshrine dairy quotas into law, warning that its passage could have serious consequences for free trade and agriculture exports. Blacklock's Reporter says Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet has threatened to topple the government if the bill is not signed into law by October 29.Pulse Canada, which represents 26,000 pea, bean, and lentil farmers, petitioned the Senate's foreign affairs committee to block Bill C-282, stating the legislation would have "serious negative implications" for the agricultural sector. "Reject this bill," the group urged.The bill, An Act To Amend The Department Of Foreign Affairs Act, aims to make dairy, poultry, and egg quotas non-negotiable in future trade talks. It passed the House of Commons in 2023 but has been stalled in the Senate for 16 months.“Bill C-282 is part of a troubling trend towards protectionism which threatens to undo decades of progress under the multilateral trading system,” the Pulse Canada petition warned. It highlighted the vital role of trade for Canadian farmers: “Over 90% of pulse crops grown in Canada are exported.”The Canadian Canola Growers Association also opposed the bill, arguing that it threatens $15.8 billion in annual exports. "It would tie the hands of Canada’s trade negotiators and might encourage other countries to limit the scope of their negotiations," the Association said in a submission to the Senate. "Maintaining access to existing markets and creating new ones are crucial."Blanchet has issued an ultimatum to the government: pass Bill C-282 by October 29, or risk the collapse of the minority 44th Parliament. "The Bloc will initiate discussions with the other opposition parties to bring down the government," Blanchet told reporters on September 25.In addition to the dairy bill, the Bloc is demanding the passage of Bill C-319, which would increase Old Age Security pensions by 10% for seniors under 75, at an annual cost of $3 billion. The government already lost a key vote on October 2, when a majority of MPs backed the pension hike, including five Atlantic Liberal MPs who broke ranks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Blanchet has made it clear that the pressure is on for Trudeau's government. “This Halloween might be his last as Prime Minister,” he said.