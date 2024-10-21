News

Western farmers oppose Bloc dairy quota bill, as threatened government showdown looms

Yves-Francois Blanchet said all areas of Canada should form Bloc Quebecois-style parties and look out for themselves.
Yves-Francois Blanchet said all areas of Canada should form Bloc Quebecois-style parties and look out for themselves. Courtesy CPAC/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Supply Management
Bloc
Yves-François Blanchet
Pulse Canada
Canadian Canola Growers Association

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news