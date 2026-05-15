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Western Standard access to information request denied for Alberta independence, treaty chief discussions

The Alberta government has refused to release records related to discussions with First Nations treaty organizations concerning Alberta independence and the potential impact of independence on treaty rights.
The Alberta government has refused to release records related to discussions with First Nations treaty organizations concerning Alberta independence and the potential impact of independence on treaty rights.Youtube screenshot
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Abpoli
Treaty Rights
Abpol
Elections Alberta
Alberta Independence
Treaty
Alberta independence movement
Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure
ATIP documents
ATIP
Stay Free Alberta
assembly of treaty chiefs
indigenous relations
Shaina Leonard
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