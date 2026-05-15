Western Standard access to information request denied for Alberta independence, treaty chief discussions

CALGARY — The Alberta government has refused to release records related to discussions with First Nations treaty organizations concerning Alberta independence and the potential impact of independence on treaty rights.In a May 12 response to the Western Standard’s Access to Information (ATI) request, Alberta’s Indigenous Relations identified seven pages of records it would be withholding in full under multiple sections of legislation.The original request, which was submitted on March 10, 2026, sought to obtain “copies of all records and documents between Alberta Indigenous Relations and representatives of the Assembly of Treaty Chiefs or Treaty leadership organizations discussing Alberta separation or independence, Alberta sovereignty or sovereignty proposals, and potential impacts of Alberta independence on treaties or treaty rights.”The request covered records dating from January 1, 2025, to March 10, 2026, and specifically asked for information that was not already publicly available..UPDATED: Trudeau-appointed judge quashes Stay Free Alberta independence petition.The decision comes at a time when questions are being asked over the legality of Stay Free Alberta’s independence petition, which was struck down Wednesday by Justice Shaina Leonard — a Trudeau government-appointed judge — who cited an incorrect interpretation of legislation, a failure to follow previous court rulings, and a lack of Crown consultation.The ruling followed a judicial review of Elections Alberta Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure’s decision to allow a second issuance of Stay Free Alberta’s petition, after the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation and the Blackfoot Confederacy argued it was unconstitutional because it failed to consult indigenous groups and could potentially affect their Treaty rights.In its response, Indigenous Relations confirmed records do exist but denied access pursuant to several exemptions under the act..Stay Free Alberta claim over 301k Albertans signed their Alberta independence petition.Among the exemptions cited was section 26(1)(a)(iii), which states that the government could withhold records if disclosure could “harm relations between the Government of Alberta (GOA) or its agencies and an Indigenous/Aboriginal organization that exercises government functions.”The ministry also invoked section 29(1)(a), which covered “advice, proposals, recommendations, analyses, background factual information or policy options,” as well as section 29(1)(b)(ii), related to “consultations or deliberations involving a member of the Executive Council.”Another section that was cited was section 30(1)(c)(iii), which states records can be withheld if disclosure could be expected to interfere with “contractual or other negotiations” involving the province or a public body.Indigenous Relations’ response did not specifically state which treaty groups were involved in discussions or negotiations, nor did it disclose any records related to government consultations with Indigenous groups, or policy discussions relating to the independence movement.The Western Standard will be seeking a review of the decision through Alberta’s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner.