Western Standard retains counsel to fight multiple human rights complaints filed by transgender activist Jessica Simpson (Yaniv)

The Western Standard is preparing to defend itself before the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal after multiple complaints were filed by transgender activist and repeat litigant Jessica Simpson, formerly known as Jonathan Yaniv, alleging discrimination in a series of published articles, commentary, and media posts.The complaints, first filed on March 19, target several pieces of reporting and commentary published by the Western Standard, including written articles, video content, and social media posts connected to coverage of Simpson’s past legal disputes and public statements.The legal defence is being supported by lawyers funded through the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which is representing Western Standard New Media Corp. in responding to the claims.According to the filings, the first complaint relates to an October 19, 2025 article that discussed previous human rights cases involving Simpson and multiple estheticians who declined to provide intimate waxing services involving male genitalia. The complaint alleges the article was discriminatory in its language, including the use of male pronouns and references to Simpson’s identity as “self-identified,” which it claims caused reputational harm and emotional distress.A second complaint focuses on a March 20, 2026 article covering a separate human rights filing, alleging discriminatory publication through language such as “trans-identifying male” and by amplifying external commentary that questioned the complainant’s gender identity.A third complaint is framed as retaliation, citing responses from Western Standard Publisher, President and CEO Derek Fildebrandt in both video commentary and written posts, as well as social media engagement linking to related reporting..A fourth complaint, filed on March 30, 2026, alleges additional discriminatory publication, including the use of male identifiers and the use of quotation marks around feminine pronouns, which the complainant argues undermines recognition of gender identity.Simpson has been widely described in prior legal decisions as a “prolific litigant” and has been involved in multiple human rights and civil cases, some of which were dismissed. Public reporting has also noted Simpson has faced prior criminal convictions, including matters involving a prohibited weapon and an assault charge tied to an incident involving a journalist.Constitutional lawyer Marty Moore, counsel for the Western Standard, said the complaints raise fundamental issues about press freedom and the ability of media organizations to use language consistent with their editorial standards and factual reporting.“These complaints attack the right and responsibility of news organizations to use relevant scientifically-accurate terminology,” Moore said.He further argued that interpretations of human rights protections requiring compelled affirmation of self-identified gender conflict with constitutional protections for freedom of expression and freedom of the press..Fildebrandt said the outlet will not alter its reporting to avoid criticism or legal pressure.“We will never intentionally lie to our readers to comply with a fictional right to not be offended,” he said. “We will fight without compromise to protect the freedom of the press and freedom of speech against the censors.”The case is now before the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal in Vancouver, where no timeline for a hearing or decision has been set. Given the number of complaints and procedural steps involved, the matter is expected to be lengthy.The Justice Centre noted that it is a registered charity funded by donors supporting litigation involving constitutional freedoms, including freedom of expression and freedom of the press.