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Western Standard retains counsel to fight multiple human rights complaints filed by transgender activist Jessica Simpson (Yaniv)

Jessica Yaniv
Jessica YanivImage courtesy of Twitter
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Bcpoli
Abpoli
Derek Fildebrandt
Western Standard
Marty Moore
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Jessica Simpson
Jonathan Yaniv

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