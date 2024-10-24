Western Standard & Winnipeg Sun Announcement Content Sharing Agreement

Western Standard New Media Corp. and the Winnipeg Sun have entered into a content-sharing agreement that will see both media outlets cooperate in better serving Western Canadians. The Alberta-based Western Standard has bureaus operating in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Regina, and the Winnipeg Sun is Manitoba’s leading daily, newly independent of PostMedia. The two media companies will allow the other to publish their proprietary content and promote each other’s work. Western Standard Publisher, President & CEO Derek Fildebrandt: “The ‘WS-WS’ agreement is a cooperative step forward to better serve Westerners with a homegrown, local voice. As we continue to build the Western Standard beyond our Alberta base, we are excited to build partnerships with high-quality partners that share similar editorial principles like the Winnipeg Sun.”Winnipeg Sun President & CEO Kevin Klein: "We are excited to announce this content-sharing partnership between the Winnipeg Sun and the Western Standard. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to providing Western Canadians with authentic, locally-focused news and viewpoints. By combining our strengths, we can broaden our reach, enrich our content, and ensure that our readers have access to even more diverse, homegrown perspectives. The Winnipeg Sun has always been dedicated to delivering unbiased and impactful news, and this agreement with the Western Standard reinforces our dedication to quality journalism and the people we serve."