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WestJet adds $60 surcharge, cuts flights as fuel costs soar amid Iran conflict

WestJet plane at YYC
WestJet plane at YYCScreenshot: YouTube
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Yyc
Calgary
Westjet
Jet Fuel
Airline
Fuel Prices
WestJet flights
YYC International
airplane
jet fuel prices
Wayne Smith

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