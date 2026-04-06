WestJet adds $60 surcharge, cuts flights as fuel costs soar amid Iran conflict

CALGARY — Calgary-based carrier WestJet is adding a temporary $60 surcharge to some bookings and trimming flight capacity as fuel prices spike, underscoring growing pressure on Canada’s airline sector.According to The Canadian Press, the airline confirmed the new fee will apply to bookings made using companion vouchers starting Wednesday, while also consolidating flights on lower-demand routes.WestJet said the changes will reduce flights by about 1% in April and 3% in May, with most affected passengers offered alternative travel arrangements.“Fuel is the largest contributor to airline operating costs, and a temporary surcharge helps us manage the recent surge in fuel prices,” a spokesperson said in an email. “We will continue to assess the surcharge and adjust as conditions allow.”The airline added that while base fares can be adjusted more flexibly, companion vouchers do not allow for the same pricing changes, prompting the targeted surcharge.Industry analysts say the move reflects broader turmoil tied to the escalating conflict involving Iran, which has disrupted global energy markets and driven up jet fuel costs..UPDATED: WestJet backs down on reduced legroom after passenger backlash.Wayne Smith, a hospitality and tourism professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, said airlines are facing steep and sudden cost increases.“People don’t realize how much fuel a plane takes,” Smith said.“You’re talking literally thousands of litres to fly somewhere.”He pointed to a Boeing 787-9 flight from Vancouver to Hong Kong, where fuel costs jumped from roughly $71,485 in late February to $110,171 by mid-March — an increase of nearly $40,000 for a single trip.“As the price keeps going up, the airlines really don’t have a choice,” he said.Smith warned travellers should expect fuller planes as airlines consolidate routes, and suggested additional fees could follow if fuel prices remain elevated.“There’s an old joke in the airline industry — how do you make a billionaire a millionaire? Buy an airline,” he said.“This is a really tricky business to make money. The surcharges and consolidations are pure survival.”He added that rising operational pressures could soon spill over into other costs for passengers, including baggage fees, as airlines look for ways to stabilize finances.