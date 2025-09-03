WestJet places largest-ever Canadian Boeing order with 67 new planes

WestJet has signed a massive deal with Boeing for 60 new 737-10 MAX aircraft and seven 787-9 Dreamliners, with options for 29 more planes, marking the largest Boeing order in Canadian history.The agreement boosts WestJet’s total order book to 123 aircraft and 40 options, extending the Calgary-based airline’s growth plans through 2034.“With the addition of these aircraft, WestJet has the largest order book of any airline in Canada and will double our fleet of Dreamliners, underpinning our growth plans and our commitment to affordable travel options,” said WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech. He said the planes will cut fuel consumption while offering more destinations and career opportunities for staff..The purchase continues WestJet’s nearly three-decade partnership with Boeing, which already supplies the bulk of the airline’s 193-plane fleet. Boeing said the deal would secure long-term aerospace manufacturing jobs in both Canada and the United States, adding to what it claims is $4 billion in annual economic benefit to Canada from its supply base.Federal Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland called the order “a pragmatic approach to doing business” that will deliver new economic opportunities on both sides of the border. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith hailed the deal as proof of Alberta’s growing reputation as an international aerospace hub.WestJet, which launched in 1996 with just three planes, now operates one of the youngest fleets in North America with an average age of 10 years.