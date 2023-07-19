WestJet airplane

WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 at Calgary International Airport

 Courtesy Calgaryplanes.com/Wikimedia Commons

Third party travel website, FlightHub, listed round-trip WestJet flights from Edmonton to various destinations in Europe for steep discounts, but the airline will not be honouring them. 

“We thought it was a done deal,” Edmonton resident Lana Kuzyk told Global News on Tuesday.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Westjerk kicked a family off a flight during the plandemic because their two year old would not keep a mask on. Smart kid, stupid company.

