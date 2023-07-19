Third party travel website, FlightHub, listed round-trip WestJet flights from Edmonton to various destinations in Europe for steep discounts, but the airline will not be honouring them.
“We thought it was a done deal,” Edmonton resident Lana Kuzyk told Global News on Tuesday.
“You know, we thought we had these flights.”
Kuzyk went on FlightHub and secured four round-trip tickets to Dublin for $283 each. She said she thought these were travel deals.
When she spotted the cheap flights, she texted her husband to check out the deal. He told her to book the flights. She completed the process, received the confirmation email and her credit card was charged for two flights.
Kuzyk told her sister about the deal, and they asked to join in on the trip. She bought another two tickets for her sister and brother-in-law.
She booked time off work and began planning their vacation. The excitement was short-lived.
She said she woke up the next morning “to a very disappointing email from FlightHub saying that our flights had been cancelled and we would be getting refunded.”
It said an error had been made. She called FlightHub, and there was no assistance it could offer her.
WestJet would not honour the pricing, so she would be receiving a refund. She was directed to rebook another flight.
Kuzyk’s departing flight from Edmonton to Dublin with a stop in Calgary was set to leave on September 18 and return that same route on September 27.
WestJet’s website said a same basic economic trip with taxes and fees costs $884.95 as of Tuesday — a difference of $602 each.
Kuzyk said she feels WestJet should have honoured the discounted prices and is now turned off from the airline and FlightHub. She admitted she has lost her trust in it.
Edmonton resident John Long had a similar experience when he spotted a deal to fly round-trip to London in October for $265 each. Long was taking his mother, partner, and daughter to see family in the United Kingdom.
“I told my mom, told my kid — every one was excited to go,” said Long.
“She even called her family in England and they even booked off time at work.”
Long said he went through the process, received a confirmation email, selected their seats on the WestJet app and booked vacation time from work.
While it was a one week stay, he said it “would have been a week worth of seeing my family that we haven’t seen in a long time.” This excitement was dashed 12 hours later.
He received a generic email from FlightHub stating there was a glitch in the system and it would not be honouring the price.
The trip was set to take place October 2 to 9, and the four flights came to around $1,100 in total.
Now that same basic fare trip costs $906.92 per person if flying to and from London Heathrow Airport and $1,253.90 if flying into London Gatwick Airport — a difference of about $1,000 each.
He described this ordeal as upsetting because he is a loyal customer of WestJet. He has booked it for all of his travels.
Long concluded by saying he hopes to get to get to England soon, but he is unsure when or what cost. He will not be rebooking with WestJet.
WestJet said it was made aware of the error on Friday, which stemmed from an update on its system that led to fares displaying incorrectly on a limited number of third-party websites.
“It is important to note that WestJet has not made any changes to our fare pricing and these fares were unfortunately displayed in error,” it said.
It said immediate actions were taken to correct the issue, and it worked with the third-party websites to notify people impacted as soon as possible.
It did not say how many customers booked the discounted tickets.
WestJet said on June 14 it plans to close Sunwing Airlines and merge its operations together within the next two years.
“WestJet will eventually move to a one-jet aircraft operating certificate model and Sunwing Airlines will be integrated into WestJet,” said Sunwing President Len Corrado.
“This is a long-term move that will unlock greater scale and growth opportunities for our people, and specifically for our airline employees within the group.”
