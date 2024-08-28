Westlock RCMP arrest two in break-and-enter case involving nail trap

Westlock RCMP have arrested two individuals following a break-and-enter incident at a residence where surreptitious traps were set, injuring both a police officer and one of the suspects.On August 22, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a property in Westlock, 85 km north of Edmonton, which had previously housed tenants who were evicted. The tenants had reportedly been repeatedly breaking back into the residence. Upon arriving at the scene, one officer stepped on a nail that had been concealed under a mat at the entrance. The trap had been set to inflict harm on anyone entering the home.Two individuals were found inside the residence and taken into custody. One of the suspects, a female, was also injured by the nail trap before police arrived.Cody John King, a 40-year-old resident of Westlock, has been charged with break and enter, mischief, setting a trap likely to cause bodily harm (two counts), and assaulting a peace officer. Charges related to the break-and-enter are pending against the female suspect, whose name will be released once the charges are formally sworn.Both suspects have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date. The officer and the female suspect injured by the trap are expected to recover from their injuries.