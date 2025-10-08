Westlock RCMP seize drugs, weapons after firearm incident

Westlock RCMP have arrested two men and seized a cache of drugs and weapons following a firearm incident late last month.On Sept. 27 at approximately 10:13 p.m., officers responded after a victim reported being threatened with a firearm and pushed toward their vehicle. The victim fled the scene before police arrived. A warrant was obtained for the suspect’s residence, leading to a nearby arrest after a short foot pursuit. No firearm was found on the suspect, but the subsequent search of the home uncovered drugs in plain sight. A trailer on the property also contained weapons and an individual breaching court conditions, who was taken into custody.Seized items included a crossbow, throwing star, multiple imitation firearms, 286 g of cocaine, 100 g of methamphetamine, small quantities of codeine and gabapentin, 5,200 unstamped cigarettes, drug paraphernalia, $4,300 in cash, and over $5,000 in stolen power tools.Brandon Kandt, 32, of Westlock, was charged with assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose, use of a firearm in the commission of an offence, obstruction, possession of property obtained by crime, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm while prohibited, failure to comply with an order, and possession of unstamped cigarettes. Mitchell Kemp, 33, of Fawcett, Alta., faced charges including weapon possession contrary to order, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of unstamped cigarettes.Both men were remanded into custody and appeared before the Alberta Court of Justice in Westlock on Oct. 1.“The amount of drugs that were seized and removed from the streets, as well as the imitation firearms, is significant,” said S/Sgt. Jeff Sehn, detachment commander of the Westlock RCMP. “The harm that can be caused by these can’t be overstated. We believe in protecting our community from various forms of danger and harm and will continue to do everything we can to fulfil our duty.”